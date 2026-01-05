Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) on Monday shared topline results from the fourth cohort of its Phase 2 congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH) study of investigational atumelnant for CAH and adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH)-dependent Cushing’s syndrome.

CAH is a genetic disease that affects the adrenal glands and prevents the production of hormones like cortisol, aldosterone, and androgens.

Highlights from Cohort 4

Treatment with atumelnant resulted in rapid, sustained lowering of androstenedione (in all eight patients that completed the fourth cohort). Seven out of these eight patients continued to maintain lower serum androstenedione (A4) levels after glucocorticoid doses were reduced to physiologic levels.

At an 80 mg dose, atumelnant achieved a 67% mean reduction in A4 levels while simultaneously enabling 88% of participants completing 12 weeks of treatment to reduce GC dose to physiologic replacement levels.

Atumelnant was observed to be well-tolerated, with no serious adverse events and no treatment-related severe adverse events.

No participants discontinued due to adverse events. No patients experienced hepatic transaminase adverse events.

Interim Update from Open-Label Extension of TouCAHn Trial

A data snapshot with limited source data verification from the first seven patients in the Open-Label Extension (OLE) to have completed 13 weeks shows both serum A4 reductions and Glucocorticoid (GC) dose reductions that are in line with those seen in Cohort 4.

Additionally, investigators have not observed any serious adverse events or any treatment-related severe adverse events, and have not observed any hepatic transaminase adverse events to date, with 25 patients enrolled and with 7 participants who have completed over 20 weeks of treatment in the study.

Atumelnant continues to be well-tolerated with a growing safety database including over 750 weeks of cumulative adult CAH patient exposure.

Product Launch Update

In September 2025, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the company’s Palsonify (paltusotine) for the first-line treatment of adults with acromegaly who had an inadequate response to surgery and/or for whom surgery is not an option.

Crinetics recognized over $5 million of revenue from Palsonify during the fourth quarter of 2025.

In December 2025, the FDA rejected Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:CORT) New Drug Application (NDA) for relacorilant for hypertension secondary to hypercortisolism.

The FDA concluded it could not arrive at a favorable benefit-risk assessment for relacorilant without Corcept providing additional evidence of effectiveness.

In December 2024, the FDA approved Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.(NASDAQ:NBIX) Crenessity (crinecerfont) as an adjunctive treatment to glucocorticoid replacement to control androgens in adult and pediatric patients four years of age and older with classic CAH.

CRNX Price Action: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares were up 13.19% at $52.89 at the time of publication on Monday. The stock is trading near its 52-week high of $53.55, according to Benzinga Pro data.

