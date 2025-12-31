What's Going On With Royalty Pharma Stock Wednesday?

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) stock has gained around 53% year to date, as per data from Benzinga Pro.

On Monday, Royalty Pharma acquired the final portion of PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PTCT) remaining royalty on Roche Holdings AG’s (OTC:RHHBY) Evrysdi for $240 million upfront and up to $60 million in sales-based milestones.

Evrysdi, marketed by Roche, is an orally administered survival motor neuron-2 (SMN2) splicing modifier for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

Also Read: Denali Flags Minimal Delay After FDA Halts Rare Disease Trial Start

Evrysdi Regulatory Status And Sales

The FDA approved Evrysdi in 2020 and has treated over 21,000 patients worldwide.

In 2024, Evrysdi generated sales of approximately 1.6 billion Swiss francs ($1.9 billion), representing 18% year-over-year growth at constant exchange rates, and is projected to reach 2.3 billion Swiss francs ($2.9 billion) of sales by 2030 based on analyst consensus.

Royalty Pharma will own 100% of the tiered 8% to 16% royalty paid by Roche on worldwide net sales of Evrysdi.

Royalty Pharma will receive the increased royalty starting in the first quarter of 2026, based on Evrysdi product sales in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Competitive Landscape In SMA

In September, Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) unveiled plans to test Spinraza in patients who’ve already been treated with Evrysdi.

In March 2025, Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) shared safety and efficacy results from the Phase 3 program for investigational intrathecal onasemnogene abeparvovec (OAV101 IT) in a broad population of patients aged two to <18 years with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

In the Phase 3b STRENGTH study, treatment with OAV101 IT in patients who have discontinued treatment with Biogen’s Spinraza (nusinersen) or Evrysdi (risdiplam) demonstrated stabilization of motor function over 52 weeks of follow-up.

Nuvalent Royalty Deal

In December, Royalty Pharma acquired a pre-existing royalty interest in Nuvalent Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NUVL) neladalkib and zidesamtinib from an undisclosed third party for up to $315 million.

Neladalkib is in development for patients with ALK mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and zidesamtinib is in development for ROS1 mutation-positive NSCLC.

In November 2025, Nuvalent reported positive pivotal results for neladalkib in TKI pre-treated patients, which demonstrated durable activity and a generally well-tolerated safety profile.

Neladalkib is also being evaluated in an ongoing Phase 3 study in TKI-naïve patients.

Zidesamtinib is currently undergoing review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and has an action date of September 18, 2026, for TKI pre-treated patients.

Zidesamtinib is also being assessed in an ongoing Phase 1/2 study in TKI-naïve patients.

Existing analyst consensus projects neladalkib sales to be approximately $3.5 billion and zidesamtinib sales to be approximately $1.9 billion by 2035.

RPRX Price Action: Royalty Pharma shares were down 0.35% at $38.85 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Next:

Image via Shutterstock