Mark Cuban recently took to X to question the control insurance companies and Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs) have over healthcare.

On Friday, Cuban, the owner of the Dallas Mavericks, posted a series of posts on X challenging the power of insurance companies and PBMs. He suggested that these entities have more control over healthcare than federal authorities.

He also questioned their willingness to allow the use of innovative healthcare solutions like Grok and Optimus for employees. Cuban’s posts were in response to a comment by Elon Musk, who compared government healthcare to having the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) as a doctor.

“What insurance companies and PBMs do you use for your companies ? Wanna bet they have more control over your healthcare than the feds ever could ? Wanna bet they won’t let you use grok or Optimus for your own employees ? Wanna bet they won’t let you publish your contracts ? The regulatory capture in the industry by the biggest players is worse than what the government would do to healthcare Prove me wrong,” Cuban wrote in X.

Responding to Cuban’s post, Michael Dahle, praised Musk and said he provides very good insurance for his companies.

“I am a recipient of that insurance. They cover way more than normal. He has not skimped on that,” he wrote.

Mark Cuban further said that, “I have no doubt he does ! The question is whether he could direct contract , use an independent TPA, a pass through PBM and publish all his costs so other companies can replicate what he does.”

Cuban’s posts highlight a growing debate about the role of insurance companies and PBMs in the healthcare sector. Critics argue that these entities have too much control over healthcare decisions, often at the expense of patient care.

The comments also underscore the challenges faced by innovative healthcare solutions like Grok and Optimus in gaining acceptance in the industry.

