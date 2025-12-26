What's Going On With Greenwich LifeSciences Friday?

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) stock rose Friday, even as the company disclosed no new announcements to explain the move.

The stock action follows a corporate update earlier this week outlining progress in the company’s Phase 3 FLAMINGO-01 clinical trial and broader efforts to reduce risk, manage costs, and position the business for potential partnerships as enrollment momentum builds.

The update highlighted growing patient interest in GLSI-100, an immunotherapy being evaluated to prevent breast cancer recurrence.

Also Read: Why Is Greenwich LifeSciences Stock Surging After Data From Breast Cancer Vaccine?

Site Expansion And Enrollment Trends

FLAMINGO-01 currently has about 140 active sites enrolling patients, with plans to activate 10 additional approved sites in 2026 and expand into more European Union countries.

The company said investigator interest has increasingly shifted to patient-driven demand, with some sites reporting waitlists.

Greenwich LifeSciences is also evaluating operational changes aimed at improving trial quality and lowering expenses.

These include bringing more clinical trial operations in-house and discontinuing the use of a contract research organization for U.S. and global trial management.

Cash Burn And Financial Discipline

The management said its at-the-market facility is being used conservatively to align with the company’s cash burn, which has averaged about $7 million annually in recent years.

While reported net losses were higher due to non-cash stock-based compensation, operational cash usage remained comparatively low. For the first three quarters of 2025, the burn rate remained near $7 million, supported by a lean structure and cost-saving measures.

The FLAMINGO-01 Data Safety Monitoring Board met twice in 2025, most recently in December, and recommended continuing the study without changes.

The Steering Committee, which met during SABCS 2025, endorsed planned protocol modifications pending regulatory approval, including expanding study size, increasing enrollment rates, and using interim analyses to potentially adjust study parameters.

GLSI Price Action: Greenwich LifeSciences shares were up 16.21% at $19.99 at the time of publication on Friday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week high, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Next:

Image via Shutterstock