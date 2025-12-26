On Friday, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shared the planned interim analysis from Phase 2b DUPLEX-AD proof-of-concept study of JNJ-95475939 for moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (AD).

Atopic dermatitis or eczema is a chronic skin condition causing dry, intensely itchy, inflamed, red (or darker/brown/grey on darker skin), and cracked skin.

The results of a planned interim analysis met prespecified criteria for early termination of the study, as they did not meet the high-bar efficacy. JNJ-5939 was well-tolerated in the study.

The phase 2 trial was initiated in February this year and was expected to enroll around 240 participants. The study was expected to conclude by August 2026.

In 2024, Johnson & Johnson acquired Proteologix Inc., a privately held biotechnology company, for $850 million in cash, with the potential for an additional milestone payment.

The company gained access to PX128, which was ready to enter phase 1 development for moderate to severe atopic dermatitis and moderate to severe asthma, and PX130, a preclinical asset for moderate to severe AD.

In November, Johnson & Johnson said that the Phase 2b AuTonomy proof-of-concept study of posdinemab did not achieve statistical significance in slowing clinical decline in patients with early Alzheimer’s disease.

The company said the study was a first-of-its-kind precision approach to evaluating targeted intervention in early Alzheimer’s disease.

JNJ Price Action: Johnson & Johnson shares were up 0.02% at $207.83 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Shutterstock