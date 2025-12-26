Chinese Billionaire Who Fathered 100 Children Eyes US-Born Heirs For Business Succession

Xu Bo, the billionaire founder and chairman of Guangzhou Duoyi Network, is said to be fathering a multitude of U.S.-born children to inherit his gaming empire.

An investigation by the Wall Street Journal has revealed that Xu is seeking parental rights for at least four unborn children and has fathered approximately eight more through surrogacy. The report also indicates the possibility of many more.

Earlier, Xu’s company had announced that the gaming magnate has over 100 children born through U.S. surrogates. Xu himself has expressed his ambition for “50 high-quality sons” and has stated that “having more children can solve all problems.”

Despite the company’s denial of Xu’s ex-girlfriend’s claims that he has 300 children worldwide, it has verified that 12 of the alleged 100-plus children were born in the U.S.

In a similar vein, Telegram founder Pavel Durov has also fathered over 100 children across 12 countries, including six “official” children with three different partners and others through sperm donations.

The unconventional approach taken by Xu Bo and Pavel Durov in fathering numerous children, particularly in the U.S., could be seen as a strategic move to secure the future of their respective companies.

By ensuring a large number of potential heirs, they are creating a safety net for their business empires.

Furthermore, the U.S. citizenship of these children could provide them with legal and financial advantages, potentially strengthening the companies’ foothold in the global market.

However, this unusual strategy also raises ethical questions and could potentially lead to legal complications in the future.

