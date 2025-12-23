Cassava Closes Chapter On Investor Lawsuit With Around $31 Million Deal

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) on Tuesday said it has entered into a definitive agreement to settle a previously disclosed consolidated securities class action filed in 2021 in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas.

Under the proposed settlement, the biotechnology company will pay $31.25 million to fully resolve all claims related to the litigation, which covers investors who bought Cassava common stock or call options, or sold put options, between September 14, 2020, and October 12 12, 2023, subject to exclusions.

The court will determine whether later-filed securities cases will be consolidated into the settlement.

The agreement does not include any admission of wrongdoing by Cassava.

Cassava said it fully reserved the $31.25 million settlement amount as a loss contingency in the second quarter of 2025.

"We are pleased to announce that we have reached an agreement to resolve our most significant, legacy litigation," said Rick Barry, President and CEO of Cassava.

"With this agreement, we can dedicate our attention and resources to the continued development of simufilam as a potential treatment for TSC-related epilepsy."

In September, a Form 4 filing disclosed that CEO Rick Barry acquired 237,941 shares at an average price of $2.25 each.

Barry's insider purchase injects a dose of confidence following the company's decision earlier this year to discontinue the development of its Alzheimer's drug, simufilam.

SAVA Price Action: Cassava Sciences shares were down 1.26% at $2.35 during premarket trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

