Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) on Monday shared an update from the placebo-controlled, double-blind first-in-human Phase I study in healthy participants evaluating IMP761, a first-in-class LAG-3 agonist antibody for autoimmune diseases.

The single-ascending dose escalation portion of the trial completed the 2.5 and 7 mg/kg dosing levels of IMP761 with continued positive safety and efficacy data.

IMP761 was tolerated well with no treatment-related adverse reactions beyond mild intensity.

Immunosuppressive Effects Observed

Additionally, evidence of dose-dependent immunosuppressive effects with IMP761 was observed with significant, long-lasting inhibition of the three T-cell-mediated intradermal reactions to a strong foreign antigen at day 2, 9, and 23.

Dr. Frédéric Triebel, CSO of Immutep, said: “We are excited to see IMP761 having a long-term immunosuppressive effect after a single injection…Encouragingly, our clinical progress with IMP761 has corresponded with increased external interest in this program.”

LAG-3 Target And Market Opportunity

The LAG-3 (lymphocyte-activation gene-3) immune checkpoint has been identified as a promising therapeutic target for many autoimmune diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis, Type 1 diabetes, and multiple sclerosis.

IMP761 is the first LAG-3 agonist antibody developed to potentially treat these large, increasingly prevalent disorders, each of which represents a multi-billion dollar market.

Mechanism Of Action And Differentiation

By enhancing the “brake” function of LAG-3 to silence dysregulated self-antigen-specific memory T cells, IMP761 is designed to target the cause of autoimmune diseases and restore balance to the immune system.

LAG-3 expression on activated T cells demonstrates high specificity for disease sites, especially in regions characterised by chronic inflammation.

This distinct characteristic of the LAG-3 immune checkpoint suggests IMP761 may enable a more targeted therapeutic approach with fewer adverse effects compared to other treatments.

The company said the trial will continue as planned, and additional updates are anticipated in the first half of 2026.

IMMP Price Action: Immutep shares were up 6.84% at $2.81 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

