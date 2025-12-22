LOS ANGELES - AUG 06: Mark Cuban arrives for the ABC TCA Summer Press Tour 2017 on August 6, 2017 in Beverly Hills, CA
December 22, 2025 5:15 AM 2 min read

Mark Cuban Backs GOP Healthcare Plan To Pay Patients Directly But Warns Pre-Care Cash Handouts Is A 'Mistake'

by Snigdha Gairola Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban is endorsing a Republican-backed health care proposal to send money directly to patients instead of insurers, while warning that untargeted cash handouts before treatment could worsen costs.

Cuban Supports Direct Patient Payments

On Sunday, Cuban weighed in on X while sharing a post from Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), who argued that "giving money to the patients instead of giant insurance companies is good policy.

He added, Republicans support it, Americans support it, Democrats should support it too."

Cuban Draws Line On Pre-Care Cash Handouts

Cuban added, "Giving money to patients at POINT OF CARE , with pricing constraints, is a great idea. Giving money to people who are not yet patients is a mistake."

See Also: Trump's AI Order Under Fire— Amy Klobuchar Says It's ‘Likely Illegal' While Bernie Sanders Calls It ‘Extremely Dangerous'

Cuban Criticized US Health Care Complexity

Earlier, Cuban had criticized the U.S. health care system for being overly complex, with middlemen and high costs distracting doctors from patient care.

He called for better physician pay, transparent pricing, and fewer bureaucratic hurdles to let doctors focus on treatment.

Cuban also said he believed health care was a right but warned that switching the U.S. to a universal system would be difficult due to advanced medical infrastructure and high costs.

He emphasized the challenge of providing fair care without bankrupting doctors, noting that single-payer models could reduce administrative costs but risk squeezing provider income.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved