Bryan Johnson Says Human Immortality Could Be Possible By 2039 Thanks To AI Boom: 'Absolutely Insane Moment...'

Tech entrepreneur Bryan Johnson says rapid advances in artificial intelligence and biotechnology could make human immortality achievable within 14 years, even as he warns the science still carries serious and unresolved risks.

Johnson Says AI Has Made Immortality A ‘Reasonable Target‘

Johnson, the Silicon Valley millionaire behind Braintree, Kernel and Blueprint, said on social media that the long-sought goal of ending human aging is now within reach.

"The search for the fountain of youth is the oldest story ever told," Johnson wrote.

He added, "For the first time in the history of life on Earth, in just the past 24 months, the window has opened for a conscious being to realistically strive for this goal."

The 48-year-old said his 2039 timeline is based on emerging therapies that could reverse biological aging by decades, with AI accelerating discovery at an unprecedented pace.

He described the moment as "absolutely insane," calling immortality a "reasonable target" for the first time in human history.

Johnson Warns Anti-Aging Therapies Are Risky

Johnson cautioned that current longevity therapies are far from safe.

First, we need to fix some of the “buggy“ issues, he said, including treatments that "mistakenly cause cancer."

He acknowledged his team does not yet know how immortality will be achieved, pointing instead to research on slow-aging species such as jellyfish and lobsters.

"We need to port the software to humans," Johnson said.

To reduce risk, Johnson said he is growing lab-based replicas of his own tissues to test drugs before using them himself.

"Yes, we'll make mistakes," he added. "Hopefully they won't be fatal."

Johnson Refutes Claims Ozempic Reverses Aging

In August, Johnson, who spends $2 million annually on anti-aging treatments, dismissed claims that Novo Nordisk AS‘s (NYSE:NVO) diabetes drug Ozempic reverses biological aging.

He said, "Data is not there yet to call Ozempic as anti-aging therapy," and highlighted limitations in a small 32-week trial of 84 HIV patients.

He argues that the fat loss likely reflected relief from drug-induced metabolic issues rather than true anti-aging effects.

