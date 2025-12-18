House Passes Republican Healthcare Bill Ending ACA Subsidy As Mike Johnson Touts 'Patients First' Approach

The U.S. House of Representatives has passed a Republican healthcare bill, effectively putting an end to a pandemic-era federal healthcare subsidy.

House Narrowly Passes GOP Health Bill

The House voted 216-211 in favor of the Republican bill, The Lower Health Care Premiums for All Americans Act, which is expected to terminate the federal healthcare subsidy at the end of the year. This vote, anticipated to be the last healthcare policy decision of the year, was preceded by a 204-203 vote to prevent a last-minute Democratic attempt to extend the Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies.

The Republican bill, slated to take effect in January 2027, aims to lower premiums for some people while reducing overall subsidies and raising costs for others. It also proposes expanding access to association health plans, enabling small businesses, freelancers, and self-employed workers to band together to buy group health coverage at potentially lower prices.



Republican leaders have criticized the ACA subsidy for channeling federal funds to insurance companies to reduce premium costs. “The Lower Health Care Premiums for All Americans Act puts patients first. It does exactly what its title promises and more,” stated Speaker Mike Johnson.

See Also: XRP Slips 9% On The Week, But ETF Inflows Signal Quiet Institutional Accumulation

Democrats Warn of Higher Costs, Coverage Losses

Earlier in the year, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) criticized the healthcare plan proposed by President Donald Trump and said it’s not a “winning political strategy” for the Republican Party. Sanders called the Republican health care proposals “absurd” and said they would only worsen the already broken health care system.

Democratic leaders Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) have also criticized Republicans' healthcare approach, arguing that the new GOP plan fails to extend expiring ACA tax credits and would raise costs and hurt everyday Americans. On Wednesday, in the Senate, he called the bill a “right-wing health care sham bill.”

According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities (CBPP), the bill fails to address looming premium hikes, adds to deep Medicaid cuts and marketplace changes that could reduce coverage over time, and does little to help people afford the health insurance they need.

READ NEXT:

Image via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.