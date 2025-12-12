Arcus Revamps Cancer Pipeline Following Trial Miss, Prioritizes Kidney Drug

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) on Friday announced the discontinuation of the Phase 3 STAR-221 study, being conducted in partnership with Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) , due to futility.

The decision is based on the recommendation from the Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC) following its review of data from an event-driven, pre-specified interim analysis of overall survival (OS).

STAR-221 evaluated the anti-TIGIT antibody domvanalimab plus anti-PD-1 antibody zimberelimab and chemotherapy versus nivolumab plus chemotherapy for untreated patients with advanced gastric and esophageal cancers.

At the interim analysis, the domvanalimab-based combination did not improve OS relative to that of nivolumab plus chemotherapy.

The safety profile for the domvanalimab-based combination was similar to that of nivolumab plus chemotherapy, and there were no new safety findings identified.

The STAR-221 and the Phase 2 EDGE-Gastric studies will be discontinued, and Arcus and Gilead are communicating with investigators to determine appropriate next steps for patients in the study, in addition to conducting a detailed analysis.

Casdatifan and Clear Cell Renal Cell Carcinoma (ccRCC) Patients

Arcus will concentrate its R&D investment on casdatifan, a potential best-in-class HIF-2α inhibitor.

Casdatifan targets a well-validated pathway and has demonstrated strong single-agent activity in more than 120 late-line clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC) patients enrolled in the ARC-20 Phase 1/1b study.

The data show improvement across all efficacy measures, including overall response rate and progression-free survival, versus results reported for the only approved HIF-2α inhibitor.

Arcus retains global rights to casdatifan outside Japan and parts of Asia, which were optioned to Taiho Pharmaceutical in October 2025.

The 2025 milestones for casdatifan are:

Early 2026: Additional ARC-20 monotherapy analyses in late-line ccRCC, including updated PFS for the 100 mg QD dose selected for Phase 3.

Mid-2026: More mature ARC-20 combination data for casdatifan + cabozantinib in IO-experienced patients, aligned with the ongoing Phase 3 PEAK-1 study.

Second Half 2026: Initial ARC-20 data in earlier-line settings and a go/no-go decision for the Phase 3 portion of eVOLVE-RCC02.

Late 2026: Potential initiation of a Phase 3 registrational trial in early- or first-line ccRCC.

Oncology Pipeline

Arcus is also advancing quemliclustat, a small-molecule CD73 inhibitor. The Phase 3 PRISM-1 trial in first-line metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma completed enrollment earlier this year. Results are expected in 2027, evaluating quemliclustat plus gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel versus the standard regimen.

I&I Pipeline

Arcus's immunology and inflammation portfolio includes several oral small-molecule programs targeting markets dominated by injectables.

Two candidates are expected to enter the clinic within the following timelines:

2026: MRGPRX2 for atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

MRGPRX2 for atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria. Late 2026–Early 2027: TNF inhibitor for rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis and inflammatory bowel disease, including ulcerative colitis.

RCUS Price Action: RCUS stock is down 11.10% at $23.35 at publication on Friday.

