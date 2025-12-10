Why Is Scienture Stock Gaining Today?

Scienture Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCNX) shares are trading higher on Wednesday, after Scienture and Blink Rx LLC announced a new collaboration to expand access to a novel hypertension therapy via an oral-suspension medication.

The partnership could reshape how patients access specialist prescriptions in the United States.

Collaboration Details

The companies revealed that the liquid drug formulation, branded Arbli, will become available on the BlinkRx platform in the first quarter of 2026.

Arbli represents the first U.S. Food and Drug Administration–approved ready-to-use oral suspension of losartan potassium.

Designed for patients needing a liquid dosage form, the medication offers convenience for those who cannot swallow tablets and ensures accurate dosing.

BlinkRx will integrate Arbli into its automated prescription and delivery ecosystem, streamlining patients' access from prescription to home delivery.

This integration aims to improve adherence and broaden the reach of specialty treatments.

Based on recent IQVIA data, the U.S. market for losartan exceeds $245 million annually with over 71 million prescriptions, Scienture said in the press release.

With Arbli, Scienture hopes to tap a sizable portion of that demand by offering a user-friendly alternative to conventional pills.

"Arbli represents a meaningful advancement for patients who need a ready-to-use oral suspension of losartan potassium," said Narasimhan Mani, co-CEO of Scienture.

He added that BlinkRx's streamlined process could improve therapy start times and adherence.

Shankar Hariharan, Executive Chairman and co-CEO, called the collaboration a reaffirmation of the company's commitment to accessible, patient-centric care.

Patient Benefits

The liquid formulation requires no compounding, offers measured dosing, and remains stable at room temperature.

It aims to serve adults and children aged six and over with hypertension, left ventricular hypertrophy, or diabetic kidney disease needing losartan therapy but requiring a liquid format.

BlinkRx's platform claims to increase therapy initiation by 52% and extend medication adherence by roughly 40%.

The Arbli launch could reduce barriers that conventional prescriptions often pose to patients needing alternative dosage forms.

Last month, Scienture reported third-quarter results, where net revenue increased from approximately $65 thousand to $590 thousand, while gross profit increased from roughly $4 thousand to $575 thousand.

After the end of the third quarter, the company strengthened its balance sheet by substantially reducing outstanding debt and significantly enhancing its cash position to over $8 million as of November 13, 2025.

SCNX Price Action: Scienture Holdings shares were up 6.02% at $0.69 at the time of publication on Wednesday. The stock is trading near its 52-week low of $0.46, according to Benzinga Pro data.

