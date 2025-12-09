BioNTech-Bristol Drug Shows Hope For Breast Cancer Patients With Few Options

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) and Bristol Myers Squibb & Co. (NYSE:BMY) on Tuesday shared the first interim data from a global randomized Phase 2 trial of pumitamig (BNT327/BMS986545) plus chemotherapy for locally advanced/metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) irrespective of PD-L1 expression levels.

The data showed encouraging anti-tumor responses and a manageable safety profile for pumitamig plus chemotherapy in first-line and second-line treatment settings.

The data will be presented at the 2025 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium.

Also Read: Pfizer Seeks To Exit BioNTech Investment After Lucrative Covid Vaccine Run

“Triple-negative breast cancer is a highly aggressive disease with a poor prognosis and 5-year survival rate of just 15% in advanced stages. There remains an urgent need for new treatment options – particularly for patients with PD-L1 low or negative tumors (CPS<10), a subgroup for whom the current standard of care is chemotherapy alone and existing PD-(L)1 inhibitors have historically shown limited benefit,” said Peter Schmid, M.D., Ph.D., Lead Investigator and Director of the Breast Cancer Centre at St. Bartholomew’s Hospital, London, UK.

“The anti-tumor efficacy observed in this interim analysis is encouraging and supports the ongoing investigation of pumitamig in the Phase 3 ROSETTA BREAST-01 trial.”

The trial evaluated pumitamig in two dose levels and in combination with four different chemotherapeutic agents in the first- and second-line treatment of participants with locally advanced/metastatic TNBC.

In Cohort 1, reported in this analysis, patients received pumitamig (15 or 20 mg/kg Q2W) plus nab-paclitaxel until disease progression or unacceptable toxicity.

In Cohort 2, patients received the flat-dose equivalent of 20 mg/kg in combination with three different chemotherapy regimens (Arm 1: paclitaxel; Arm 2: gemcitabine + carboplatin; Arm 3: eribulin).

The interim analysis at the October 1, 2025, data cut-off included 74 patients.

Key Data Highlights

Among 39 efficacy-evaluable first-line and second-line patients, all in Cohort 1, the confirmed objective response rate (cORR) was 61.5%, the unconfirmed objective response rate (uORR) was 71.8%, and the disease control rate (DCR) was 92.3%.

The progression-free survival (PFS) rate at 9 months was 59.3%.

Median PFS, median duration of response (DOR), and median overall survival (OS) were not mature at the time of analysis.

Pumitamig plus chemotherapy demonstrated a manageable safety profile in both Cohorts in combination with all four chemotherapy regimens.

A global randomized Phase 3 trial, ROSETTA-BREAST-01 is evaluating pumitamig plus chemotherapy versus placebo plus chemotherapy in patients with previously untreated locally advanced/metastatic TNBC determined ineligible for PD-(L)1 therapy based on PD-L1 negative disease.

In June, BioNTech and Bristol Myers Squibb entered into a co-development and co-commercialization agreement worth $11 billion.

The pact focuses on BioNTech’s investigational bispecific antibody BNT327 across numerous solid tumor types.

Price Action: BioNTech shares were down 0.94% at $96.37 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data. Bristol-Myers Squibb shares were down 2.26% at $50.50.

Read Next:

Photo via Shutterstock