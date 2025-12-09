Exicure Rally Fueled By Rapid Cell-Boosting Results In Blood Cancer Trial

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) stock is trading higher on Tuesday. Its session volume was 13.62 million, compared with the average volume of 151.41 thousand, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company shared results from its Phase 2 trial of burixafor (GPC-100) in combination with propranolol and granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF) for the mobilization of hematopoietic progenitor cells (HPCs) in multiple myeloma patients undergoing autologous hematopoietic cell transplantation.

The data showed that approximately 90% of study participants achieved the primary endpoint.

The clinical-stage biotechnology presented data at the 67th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting.

Burixafor is an investigational small molecule that blocks CXCL12 binding to CXCR4 receptors on HPCs, rapidly mobilizing these cells from the bone marrow into the peripheral blood.

In preclinical studies, propranolol enhanced burixafor-induced mobilization by inhibiting the β2-adrenergic receptor (β2AR).

17 of 19 participants (89.5%) achieved the primary endpoint of collecting ≥2 × 10⁶ CD34+ cells/kg within two leukapheresis sessions (a procedure that separates white blood cells (leukocytes) from a person’s blood, returning the rest of the blood to the body).

Two required another session to achieve 2×106 CD34+ cells/kg.

Among participants who proceeded to transplant, the median time to neutrophil engraftment was 13 days, and the median time to platelet engraftment was 17.5 days.

Burixafor has a differentiated and rapid mobilization kinetics, with peak peripheral levels of CD34+ cells observed within one hour of administration.

This distinguishes it from other CXCR4 inhibitors and allows for same-day burixafor administration and apheresis.

16 of 19 participants (84.2%) had prior exposure to daratumumab, a therapy associated with reduced mobilization, yet 14 of those 16 participants (87.5%) achieved the primary endpoint, including 12 of 14 participants (85.7%) who had received both daratumumab and lenalidomide.

Daratumumab is sold under the brand names Darzalex, Darzalex Faspro, by Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Longer intervals between the last dose of daratumumab and leukapheresis were associated with higher CD34+ cell yields.

Burixafor combination was well tolerated and demonstrated an excellent safety profile. There were no burixafor-related adverse events higher than Grade 2.

Price Action: XCUR stock is up 63.23% at $8.70 at the last check on Tuesday.

