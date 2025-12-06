Here's Why Bill Gates Blames Donald Trump's 'Gigantic Mistake' For Surge In Child Deaths

Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft, has criticized the Trump administration for the alarming increase in child mortality rates. Gates attributes this rise to the dissolution of the US Agency for International Development (USAID).

What Happened: Gates labeled the decision to disband USAID as a “gigantic mistake”. The annual Goalkeepers Report from the Gates Foundation revealed that the number of children under five dying this year could exceed the 2024 figure by approximately 200,000. This marks the first increase in child deaths in several decades.

Gates has associated the rise in child deaths to a 27% decrease in global health aid from wealthy nations and donors, including the U.S.

The dissolution of USAID was a part of President Donald Trump‘s extensive cuts to the government workforce this year.

Gates, who had earlier cautioned about the potential rise in child deaths due to these cuts, expressed that it would take several years to make up for the loss in funding. He told the Wall Street Journal, “I think we’re going to have five very tough years where at best we’ll be able to plateau the deaths.”

Also Read: Bill Gates Could’ve Been The World’s First Trillionaire — and Richer Than Elon Musk — If He’d Kept His Microsoft Stock

Speaking about the changes at USAID, Gates stated, “I believe that was a gigantic mistake, and that’s partly why we’ve had the turmoil and increase in deaths this year.”

Why It Matters: The disbandment of USAID, a significant provider of global health aid, has had far-reaching consequences. The reduction in aid from affluent nations, including the U.S., has led to a surge in child deaths.

Gates’ warning about the potential increase in child deaths has unfortunately come true, with the first rise in child deaths in decades.

The situation is expected to remain challenging for the next five years, with the best-case scenario being a plateau in deaths. The decision to disband USAID has been a significant factor in this crisis, as per Gates’ assessment.

Read Next

Woman Once Confronted Bill Gates On The Street Over Vaccine Conspiracy — Here’s What He Said