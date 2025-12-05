GOP To Unveil Health Care Bill Amid 'Big Developments' Early Next Week, Speaker Mike Johnson Says

House Republican leaders are set to introduce a health care bill next week, according to Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.). The bill, which is expected to be GOP-only, is slated for a floor presentation before the year ends.

Moderates Split On ACA Subsidies Extension

Johnson informed reporters on Thursday that the Republican health care bill is on track for a reveal next week. The bill, which is anticipated to be presented on the floor before the year ends, is currently being discussed with members, reported The Hill.

The speaker said that from the start, they had maintained they would address this “before the end of the year," adding that "big developments" were expected early next week.

Details of the legislation were not disclosed by Johnson, leaving uncertainty about the inclusion of the expiring Affordable Care Act’s (ACA) enhanced subsidies, a point of contention among moderates.

Moderate Republicans have been working with Democrats on multiple alternative proposals, each calling for a short-term extension of the subsidies along with reforms aimed at addressing conservative concerns.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) hinted at the bill not including an extension of the enhanced subsidies, despite the introduction of a bipartisan framework for a temporary subsidy extension by Reps. Jen Kiggans (R-Va.) and Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.).

GOP Risks 2026 Losses Without Clear Plan

The Republican health care bill comes at a time of significant debate over the future of the ACA. Earlier in November, President Donald Trump outlined a plan to redirect federal health funds directly to individuals, aiming to provide them with more control over their insurance and pricing.

However, this proposal was met with resistance from Republican lawmakers, leading to its postponement. The White House had stated that it is revising Trump's unscheduled proposal to extend ACA subsidies, intended to prevent unexpected premium increases for Obamacare enrollees. However, the plan faces resistance from GOP lawmakers, with at least one conservative House Republican criticizing it as resembling "Obamacare-lite."

Meanwhile, billionaire investor Mark Cuban has criticized the ACA, stating that it has become a system that corporations have learned to exploit. Cuban accused major insurers of mistreating independent physicians and pharmacies, alleging that the ACA has devolved into a system that allows for this abuse.

Earlier this month, former White House Deputy Chief of Staff Karl Rove warned that Republicans could face major setbacks in the 2026 midterms if they don't pair a solid economic message with a clear health-care plan.

