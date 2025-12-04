Bill Gates Sounds Alarm On Rising Child Deaths As Global Health Funding Plummets: 'We Could Be The Generation...'

Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates warned that child deaths are rising again for the first time in decades as global health funding collapses.

Global Health Funding Collapse Drives First Rise In Child Mortality

Gates warned Wednesday that the world is facing a "significant reversal in child deaths," as new projections show nearly 5 million children under 5 will die this year, reported Fortune.

In the Gates Foundation's 2025 Goalkeepers report, Gates said progress that once seemed permanent is suddenly eroding.

"The death of a child is always a tragedy," he wrote.

He added, "But there's something especially devastating about a child dying of a disease we know how to prevent."

Gates Warns Child Deaths Could Surge To 4.8 Million In 2025

Modeling from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation estimates 4.8 million children will die before their fifth birthday in 2025, up from 4.6 million last year, the first increase this century.

Gates links the rise to steep reductions in global health assistance, which fell nearly 27% this year.

The United States contributed to the decline by dismantling USAID and cutting major foreign aid programs.

Gates warned that without renewed support, the consequences will be severe.

"We could be the generation who had access to the most advanced science and innovation in human history—but couldn't get the funding together to ensure it saved lives," he wrote.

Gates Warns Cuts In Global Health Funding Threaten Children's Lives

In September, Gates cautioned that reductions in global health funding threatened millions of children's lives, even as he pledged $912 million to fight AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria.

He stressed that private donations could not fully offset government aid cuts, which had dropped 21% from 2024 to 2025.

At the 2025 Goalkeepers event, Gates outlined strategies to save millions more children by 2045, highlighting the need for efficient resource use, expanded access to life-saving innovations, and stronger government support.

He also announced the foundation's pledge to the Global Fund and honored Spain's president with the 2025 Global Goalkeeper Award.

In August, Gates met with President Donald Trump at the White House to discuss the importance of U.S. global health programs and the role of health research in saving lives, protecting American health, and sustaining U.S. leadership worldwide.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Alexandros Michailidis on Shutterstock