Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) and Tessera Therapeutics, Inc., on Monday announced a global collaboration to develop and commercialize TSRA-196.

TSRA-196 is Tessera’s lead investigational in vivo Gene Writing program for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD), an inherited monogenic disease that can affect the lungs, liver or both organs.

Alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency is a genetic disorder that causes the body to not make enough alpha-1 antitrypsin protein, which normally protects the lungs and liver.

The rare disease currently impacts approximately 200,000 people in the U.S. and Europe.

TSRA-196 is designed to precisely correct the genetic mutation underlying AATD, to restore production of functional alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT) protein through a one-time, durable treatment option for patients.

Tessera expects to file an Investigational New Drug and multiple Clinical Trial Applications for TSRA-196 with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) by the end of the year.

Under the terms of the agreement, the companies will share worldwide development costs and potential future profits relating to TSRA-196 equally.

Tessera will receive $150 million, inclusive of a cash upfront payment and equity investment from Regeneron. Tessera is also eligible to receive additional near and mid-term development milestone payments totaling $125 million.

Tessera will lead the initial first-in-human trial, while Regeneron will lead subsequent global development and commercialization.

The collaboration builds on Tessera’s recent progress in advancing TSRA-196, including preclinical data presented at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy Annual Meeting.

The data highlighted durable, high-fidelity genome editing of SERPINA1, the locus responsible for AATD, in mice and non-human primates following a single dose of TSRA-196, with high liver editing specificity, no germline or off-target editing, and favorable safety and tolerability using Tessera’s proprietary lipid nanoparticle delivery vehicle.

REGN Price Action: Regeneron stock is down 3.02% at $756.40 at publication on Monday.

