Why Is Autolus Therapeutics Stock Trading Higher On Tuesday?

The U.K.’s National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) published on Tuesday draft guidance recommending Autolus Therapeutics plc’s (NASDAQ:AUTL) Aucatzyl (obecabtagene autoleucel, or obe-cel) for use in the National Health Service (NHS) for adult patients (≥26 years) with relapsed or refractory B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia (r/r B-ALL).

Acute lymphoblastic leukemia is a cancer of the blood and bone marrow, where the body produces too many immature lymphocytes, a type of white blood cell.

Aucatzyl will be available through routine commissioning by the NHS. Autolus intends to launch Aucatzyl in England and Wales imminently and pursue patient access through the Scottish Medical Consortium.

The U.K. Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) granted conditional marketing authorisation for Aucatzyl in April 2025. The MHRA authorization of Aucatzyl was based on the results of the FELIX study in adult patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.

Obecabtagene autoleucel is an autologous CD19 CAR T cell therapy with a proprietary CD19 CAR.

AUTL Price Action: Autolus stock is up 10.48% at $1.37 at publication on Tuesday.

Photo: Tom Robertson via Shutterstock