Trump's Healthcare Proposal Delayed Amid GOP Pushback Against 'Obamacare-Lite' Subsidy Extension: Report

President Donald Trump has reportedly postponed the announcement of a plan to extend Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies amid resistance from Republican lawmakers who disapprove of the idea.

GOP Lawmakers Push Back Against Subsidy Extension

The White House officials have confirmed that Trump’s proposal to extend ACA subsidies, which was not officially scheduled, is being reworked, reported MS NOW on Monday. The proposal aimed to address “surprise premium hikes” for individuals on Obamacare programs.

Republican lawmakers, however, are not in favor of this move. A conservative House Republican, speaking anonymously to MS Now, expressed dissatisfaction with the plan, saying he wasn’t expecting it to be “Obamacare-lite.”

Another conservative House Republican, also speaking on condition of anonymity, stated that the lawmakers were aware of the White House’s work on something, but not with a “primary focus” on the subsidies, according to the report.

The White House did not immediately respond to Benzinga‘s request for comment.

Trump’s Plan Draws Criticism

This development comes after MS Now earlier reported that the White House is set to unveil a framework to extend Obamacare subsidies on Monday, outlining a two-year extension of the ACA subsidies, updated eligibility limits, and several measures designed to stem premium increases affecting approximately 22 million Americans.

Trump’s proposal to extend ACA subsidies comes after he laid out a plan directing federal health funds straight to individuals, enabling them to buy their own insurance and negotiate prices independently.

Trump proposed this plan as an alternative to the current system, which he believes has allowed insurance companies to amass significant profits. He also said that “some” Democrats have expressed interest in this plan.

However, the proposed health care reforms have been criticized by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) as an “absolute disaster.” Sanders highlighted the potential consequences of repealing the ACA tax credits, which help millions afford coverage, and replacing them with a one-time check of up to $6,500.

