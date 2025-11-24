EXCLUSIVE: Enlivex Raises Over $200 Million To Launch First Public Company Prediction Markets Play

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) on Monday announced a private investment in public equity of 212 million shares at $1.00 per share, representing a premium of 11.5% from the closing price of the stock on November 21, 2025.

The company expects gross proceeds of approximately $212 million (funded in a combination of $USD and USDT).

Enlivex will use the proceeds from the PIPE to implement the first RAIN prediction markets token treasury strategy, while continuing its focus on the company's core business operations.

RAIN is a fully decentralized predictions and options protocol built on the Arbitrum network. The protocol is fully permissionless, allowing anyone to create and trade custom options on any market.

Market outcomes can be AI-resolved, and the platform is governed by the RAIN token, which features a built-in, deflationary Buyback & Burn mechanism.

Designed to be the "Uniswap" of prediction markets, RAIN is a protocol where anyone, from anywhere, can create any type of market, whether it's public or private, in any language.

"We believe that following the closing of this transaction and the implementation of the RAIN treasury strategy, Enlivex will become the first U.S.-traded public company to provide investors with an exposure to prediction markets", stated Shai Novik, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Enlivex.

Matteo Renzi, former Prime Minister of Italy, will be appointed to the Enlivex Board of Directors following the closing of the private placement.

Enlivex has an operating business focused on late-stage clinical development of Allocetra, a therapy designed to treat the joint disease osteoarthritis.

Osteoarthritis is by far the most common form of arthritis, affecting more than 32.5 million Americans and more than 300 million individuals worldwide.

Allocetra Trial Data

Concurrently, Enlivex Therapeutics shared six-month efficacy data from the Phase 2a stage of its randomized, multi-country Phase 1/2 Allocetra trial (ENX-CL-05-001) in patients with moderate to severe knee osteoarthritis.

At 6 months, Allocetra continued to demonstrate substantial and durable reduction in pain and improvement in function across multiple efficacy endpoints evaluated in the same primary age group (60+), as compared to placebo.

Allocetra demonstrated a clinically meaningful improvement in pain and function, a composite endpoint which is expected to be a key endpoint in the follow-up pivotal studies, reaching statistical significance at 3 months at age 60+ (-26.8 points in the Allocetra-treated group versus -13.4 points in the placebo group), and at 6 months at age 61+ (-27.8 points vs. -15.5 points).

In August, Enlivex Therapeutics shared three-month topline data from the trial.

In the overall modified intention-to-treat (mITT) population, improvements across all efficacy and secondary endpoints, including a 24% reduction in knee pain and a 26% improvement in knee function, were observed in the Allocetra treatment arm vs placebo.

72% reduction in knee pain and 95% improvement in knee function were observed for age-related primary osteoarthritis patients compared with placebo.

Price Action: ENLV stock is up 6.84% at $0.96 during the premarket session at the last check on Monday.

Read Next: