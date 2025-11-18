Chamath Palihapitiya Reveals Three 'Critical' Changes He Made Over A Decade To Improve His Health

Billionaire tech investor Chamath Palihapitiya is urging followers to treat health like their most important asset, saying a handful of changes he made over the past decade have "worked incredibly well" for him.

Palihapitiya Details Three ‘Critical’ Health Changes He Made

"You can have all the money in the world, but if you don’t have your health, you’re broke," Palihapitiya wrote Monday on X. He added, "I came from an unhealthy background (overweight, family history of heart disease and diabetes) and over the past decade have reduced my ‘health system' to a few critical things that works incredibly well for me."

The venture capitalist then laid out a minimalist protocol built around three time frames. Every day, he said, he focuses on exercise and mobility and tries to "eat as well as I can." Every two years, he gets a full-body MRI. Every five years, he undergoes a contrast CT scan of his heart — screening tools aimed at catching serious disease early.

Former ‘SPAC King’s' Diet And Discipline

Palihapitiya, often dubbed the "SPAC King" during the boom in blank-check deals earlier this decade, has increasingly used his platform to talk about longevity and metabolic health. In 2021, he shared a detailed diet and workout routine on social media, telling followers he eats "clean" with two "cheat meals" a week, avoids beer, alcohol and drugs, largely skips dessert and occasionally allows himself a glass of wine and very dark chocolate.

Palihapitiya’s Rethink Of ‘Healthy' Foods

On a 2024 episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience," Palihapitiya said wearing a continuous glucose monitor for 90 days "totally blew" his mind and showed that foods he thought were healthy, including quinoa and various types of rice, sent his blood sugar "massively" higher, findings he said pushed him to rethink staples in the typical Western diet.

His latest post, which also features a video posted by The All-In Podcast account, shows his health ‘protocol’ for a week with more insight on his day-to-day regimen, as he joins a growing wave of high-profile investors and entrepreneurs using medical screening, wearables and strict routines in pursuit of longer, healthier lives.

