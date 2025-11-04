Hims & Hers Health Inc (NYSE:HIMS) isn't just chasing wellness trends — it's building a global health platform. At the company’s third-quarter earnings call, CEO Andrew Dudum said the company's next phase will be defined by data, diagnostics, and what he calls "a little bit of craziness."

From Stigma To Scale

The company that once focused on discreet issues like hair loss and ED is now leaning into full-spectrum wellness — from nutrient testing to longevity. Dudum says diagnostic capabilities will supercharge product development, helping Hims bring new treatments to market faster and tailor care more precisely than ever before.

The real opportunity, he says, is emotional as much as medical. Categories like whole-body health and wellness are "things you want to talk about" — the kind of issues people share with their families, not hide behind closed doors. That shift could transform Hims from a niche telehealth brand into a global lifestyle name.

By the end of this year, Hims expects to cross the one million-square-foot threshold for compounding infrastructure — the "gold standard," according to Dudum — creating the foundation for large-scale personalization. The goal: make proactive health feel mainstream, accessible, and even aspirational.

Global Push

Hims' ambitions now stretch far beyond the U.S. With launches planned in Canada, Brazil, Japan, and the UK, Dudum says the frustrations driving demand for better care are universal. "The global frustration with access to great health care is consistent wherever you live."

That global expansion, he says, demands a certain mindset. "We have the team and the ambition and maybe the, you know, the crazy, just a little bit of craziness in us right to go and attack this and be the winner quite quickly."

In an industry built on caution, Dudum's mix of vision, velocity, and "a little bit of craziness" may be precisely what gets Hims across the finish line first.

Photo: Shutterstock