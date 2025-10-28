VSee Health Inc. (NASDAQ:VSEE) stock is trading higher on Monday, with a robust session volume of 187.07 million compared to the average volume of 5.22 million as per data from Benzinga Pro.

The AI-powered telehealth company received its Authority to Operate (ATO) at the FedRAMP High level from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

The authorization also allows other federal agencies to use VSee where FedRAMP High is required.

The platform enables government partners to increase healthcare accessibility in remote locations and relieve medical surge events with:

Enterprise-grade encryption, HIPAA compliance, and HIE interoperability.

Hybrid telehealth and in-person workflows.

Rapid multi-site activation.

“With FedRAMP High ATO, agencies can deploy VSee for secure, real-world patient care-anytime, anywhere,” said Dr. Milton Chen, CEO of VSee. “This is a major step in expanding our government partnerships…”

In July, VSee deployed a secure, cloud-based telemedicine bridge for HHS ASPR (Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response).

It kept the only hospital on the U.S. Virgin Island of St. Croix (Governor Juan F. Luis Hospital) operational after a cyberattack crippled its IT systems, allowing the hospital to maintain emergency services and clear over 250 backlogged radiology studies within days.

VSee is also advancing AIMEE, a rural hospital transformation initiative to strengthen long-term rural health sustainability and disaster response programs via AI-enabled digital health infrastructure.

Last week, VSee Health reported second-quarter 2025 revenue of $3.4 million, up 98% year-over-year, with gross profit margin increasing from 45% to 47%.

Most recently, VSee Health said it eliminated over $5 million in legacy SPAC debt as it strengthens its balance sheet and positions itself for long-term growth.

Price Action: VSEE stock is up 204.18% at $1.87 at the last check on Tuesday.

Image created using artificial intelligence via DALL-E.