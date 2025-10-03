2 Under-The-Radar Health-Tech Stocks With Surging Momentum Scores

Two under-the-radar health-tech stocks are seeing their Momentum scores surge in Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, showing remarkable strength and fervor over the past week.

2 Health-Tech Stocks With A Surge In Momentum

In Benzinga’s Edge Rankings, the Momentum score basically indicates the strength of a stock relative to all other stocks ranked. It considers price movements and volatility across multiple time frames, before ranking them individually as a percentile against others.

Over the past week, these two health-tech stocks have seen significant improvements in their respective momentum scores, and here's why?

1. Sophia Genetics SA

Swiss medtech company, Sophia Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH), has seen its Benzinga Momentum score surge over the past week, rising from 32.45 to 81.80.

This comes following the stock’s 30% surge over the past month, after the company expanded its collaboration with AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) to jointly develop an AI-powered next-generation sequencing solution targeting breast and prostate cancer.

The stock scores high on Momentum in Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, with a favorable price trend in the short, medium and long terms. Click here for deeper insights into the stock, its peers and competitors.

2. DarioHealth Corp

New York-headquartered DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) makes personalized health management solutions, particularly for those suffering from chronic conditions.

The stock’s Momentum score surged from 7.69 to 59.45 within the span of a week, in line with the stock that has soared over 83% within the past month. This rally has been driven by the company’s announcement that it had formed a committee to explore a potential sale, merger or business combination.

According to Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, the stock does fairly well on Momentum, with a favorable price trend in the short, medium and long terms. Click here for deeper insights into the stock, its peers and competitors.

