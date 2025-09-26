Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Faces Impeachment Push From Haley Stevens Over 'Health Care Chaos' And Rising Costs: 'Enough Is Enough'

Rep. Haley Stevens (D-Mich.) announced that she will introduce articles of impeachment against Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Slams RFK Jr.’s Agenda

On Thursday, in a post on X, Stevens slammed RFK Jr.’s tenure as the health secretary, highlighting the “health care chaos,” “reckless cuts” and “rising costs” that she said have defined his term in office.

See Also: Bill Gates Says What’s Happening To Health Of World’s Children ‘Worse’ Than Most People Realize And He Can’t Replace Government Cuts

Stevens said that, as a result, “Michiganders and families across the country are paying the price for RFK Jr.'s agenda,” adding “enough is enough,” before announcing that she will be “drafting articles of impeachment” against Kennedy.

Stevens has repeatedly called for Kennedy’s resignation in recent months, criticizing his department for slashing funding for research into pediatric cancer and vaccines, according to a report by The Hill.

Earlier this month, Stevens said, “Michiganders are tired of politicians who chase attention and ignore real problems. I've seen enough chaos from this administration and from Secretary Kennedy,” making this a major escalation in her ongoing criticism of the administration’s healthcare policies.

Pharmaceutical Stocks Remain Under Pressure With RFK Jr. At The Helm

Pharmaceutical stocks have been under pressure throughout this past year, since the appointment of Kennedy as the Health and Human Services secretary.

This comes amid the administration’s attempts at disrupting vaccine schedules, with the newly reconstituted Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices being packed with vaccine critics, who have since voted against administering the MMRV vaccine to children under 4.

Recently, President Donald Trump advised parents to split the MMR vaccine, or the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine, calling it safer to do so, even though the World Health Organization’s guidelines dispute such claims.

Trump also suggested delaying the hepatitis B vaccine for children until the age of 12, because the virus is sexually transmitted. “Hepatitis B is sexually transmitted. There’s no reason to give a baby almost just born hepatitis B,” he said. “I would say wait till the baby is 12 years old.”

As a result, pharmaceutical stocks, particularly those with exposure to vaccines, continue to remain under pressure due to significant regulatory headwinds in recent months.

Stocks Year-To-Date Performance Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) -11.31% Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) -41.40% Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) -2.68% Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) -21.75% GSK plc (NYSE: GSK) +16.41% Dynavax Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: DVAX) -24.57%

Loading... Loading...

Read More:

Photo Courtesy: Joshua Sukoff on Shutterstock.com