Plus Therapeutics Announces National Coverage Agreement with UnitedHealthcare For CNS Cancer Diagnostic Kit

CNSide Diagnostics, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV), has signed a national agreement with UnitedHealthcare insurance company, a unit of UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE: UNH).

Effective September 15, the agreement covers over 51 million people throughout the United States, providing the CNSide Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Tumor Cell Enumeration laboratory developed test (LDT).

The CNSide CSF Assay Platform supports rapid diagnoses, treatment monitoring, and treatment guidance for patients with leptomeningeal metastases.

The superior clinical utility of CNSide over standard of care has been shown in 9 peer-reviewed publications, the FORESEE clinical trial, and has been validated in the market through real-world use.

More than 11,000 CNSide tests have been performed at over 120 U.S. cancer institutions since 2020, delivering high sensitivity (92%) and specificity (95%), while influencing treatment decisions in 90% of cases.

This test is available exclusively through CNSide Diagnostics, as a testing service provided to health care professionals in the U.S.

Last week, CNSide Diagnostics received a certificate of accreditation from CMS for its lab located in Houston, Texas.

Following the recent planned laboratory audit, a certificate of accreditation deems the lab compliant with Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments regulations enforced by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, which are federal standards for laboratories performing testing on human specimens.

The certification ensures laboratories meet all requirements for proficiency testing, personnel qualifications, and quality control.

On Monday, Plus Therapeutics received notice of an additional advance payment from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT).

The $1.9 million payment is part of the company’s previously awarded $17.6 million grant and is the second non-dilutive financing received from CPRIT following the $1.6 million receipt announced in July 2025.

PSTV Price Action: Plus Therapeutics shares were down 2.03% at $0.39 during premarket trading on Thursday. The stock is trading near its 52-week low of $0.16, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Shutterstock