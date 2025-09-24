Jon Stewart Roasts Trump Over 'Acetaminophen' Pronunciation: 'We Would Like A Second Opinion'

Comedian Jon Stewart mocked President Donald Trump on The Daily Show after the president struggled to pronounce "acetaminophen" while warning pregnant women about a possible link to autism.

Trump Struggles To Pronounce Acetaminophen While Issuing Pregnancy Health Warning

During a Monday press conference, Trump advised expectant mothers to avoid acetaminophen, the main ingredient in Tylenol, citing studies suggesting a potential connection to neurodevelopmental disorders, including autism and ADHD.

"Well, let's see how we say that…" Trump said, before stumbling through the pronunciation and sheepishly asking, "Is that ok?"

Jon Stewart Criticizes Trump On The Daily Show

Stewart seized on the moment, responding emphatically, "No! We would like a second opinion, and a third pronunciation," prompting laughter from the audience.

"Look, there's already a ton of controversy around the lack of data tying acetaminophen in pregnancy to autism. And you can't even be bothered to pronounce the f—ing word correctly?"

Trump delivered his guidance alongside Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and other officials.

While the White House cited multiple studies linking prenatal acetaminophen exposure to neurodevelopmental disorders, the research does not establish a causal connection.

The Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine said Monday that research has "not established a causal relationship".

Stewart also quipped that Trump could pronounce "Tylenol" because it is "the one word you recognize from your medicine cabinet" and jokingly referred to the drug as "plaintiff A," implying the manufacturer, Kenvue Inc. KVUE, could take legal issue with the president's statements, as reported by The Hill.

Kenvue responded that "independent, sound science clearly shows that taking acetaminophen does not cause autism."

See Also: Netflix Co-Founder Reed Hastings Says Trump's $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee Is A ‘Great Solution' Because Of These Reasons

Trump Sparks Controversy Over Health Policy, Tylenol And CDC Leadership

CNBC's Jim Cramer warned Tuesday, Trump had created a "nightmare of potential litigation" for Kenvue after reports suggested the administration would publicize a potential link between Tylenol use during pregnancy and autism.

The sell-off followed a Washington Post report that administration officials planned to raise concerns about acetaminophen, Tylenol's active ingredient, formally.

Cramer commented on X that Kenvue faced "a plaintiffs' problem the likes of which I do not envy."

In May, Kennedy noted that the COVID vaccine for healthy children and pregnant women had been removed from the CDC immunization schedule, criticizing the prior administration for recommending repeat boosters without sufficient clinical data.

FDA Commissioner Marty Makary and vaccine chief Vinay Prasad sought to ease privacy protections for vaccine data to highlight potential side effects.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) also voiced concerns over Trump's overhaul of CDC leadership, warning of risks to public health.

She criticized the appointment of Jim O'Neill, Deputy Secretary of HHS under Kennedy, as acting CDC director following the ouster of Susan Monarez, noting his prior support of Kennedy's handling of measles outbreaks.

