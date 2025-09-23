Bill Gates Says He, RFK Jr. 'Agree To Disagree' On Vaccines But Still Plan To 'Work Together'

Bill Gates, billionaire and the co-founder of Microsoft Corporation MSFT, disclosed that he and the U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has differing views on vaccines.

Gates, Kennedy Agree To Focus On Common Goals Despite Disagreement

Gates, in an interview with Reuters on Monday, revealed that he and Kennedy, who has been a long-time proponent of vaccine skepticism, met in July. Despite their differences, Gates expressed hope for future collaboration.

“We agreed to disagree on some things about vaccines, but moved on to talk about areas that we would agree on,” Gates said.

Gates, a well-known supporter of vaccinations, voiced concern about the rise of vaccine skepticism, especially in low-income countries where malnourished children are at greater risk from diseases such as measles.

He emphasized the importance of combating skepticism and continuing vaccination efforts, especially in regions with higher mortality rates due to preventable diseases.

Despite their differing views, Gates remains optimistic about working with Kennedy, stating, “If we’re at all pragmatic, we should be able to find a way to work together.”

Gates Warns Cuts To Global Health Could Cost Millions Of Lives

Gates’ stance on vaccines is consistent with his long-standing commitment to global health. In a recent Reuters Newsmaker event, the Microsoft co-founder warned that shrinking global health funding poses a significant threat to millions of children’s lives. He stressed that even substantial private donations cannot fully offset government cuts to global health funding.

Earlier, Gates had also met with President Donald Trump to discuss the value of U.S. global health programs and the role of health research in saving lives and sustaining U.S. leadership worldwide. Gates has been vocal about the impact of continued U.S. cuts to global health aid, warning that these reductions could lead to an additional 8 million child deaths by 2040.

Despite the challenges, Gates remains committed to his mission of improving health in poor countries, emphasizing the urgent need to address the consequences of slashed funding for health initiatives.

