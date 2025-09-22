Chest pain illness causing heart attack and stroke risk in woman patient, atrial fibrillation awareness month concept with medical doctor examining and diagnosing patient health in hospital clinic
September 22, 2025 10:05 AM 2 min read

New Robotic System Promises Faster, Safer Care For Arrhythmia Patients

by Triveni Kothapalli Benzinga Staff Writer
Stereotaxis STXS, a U.S. medical robotics company, announced that the first-ever procedures using its new Genesis Robotic Magnetic Navigation System have been successfully performed.

The groundbreaking technology, designed to enable more precise and minimally invasive endovascular interventions, was used by doctors at the Erasmus University Medical Center in Rotterdam.

This achievement represents a major step for the company as it brings its advanced robotic technology to the medical community.

The latest Genesis platform, a technological leap, is designed to significantly enhance precision and safety in cardiac ablation, a minimally invasive procedure for treating arrhythmias.

Erasmus University Medical Center in Rotterdam, a leading institution in the field, has carried out more than 4,500 procedures with Stereotaxis’ robotic magnetic navigation system.

Arrhythmias, or irregular heart rhythms, affect tens of millions of people globally. The condition, if untreated, can heighten the risk of stroke, heart failure, and sudden cardiac arrest.

Dr. Sing-Chien Yap, Director of Electrophysiology at Erasmus Medical Center, said, “We have long recognized the clinical benefits of robotics, and are delighted to be the first in the Netherlands to make the Genesis robotic system available to cardiovascular patients.”

“We appreciate our long-term partnership with the electrophysiology team at Erasmus. We look forward to continuing to support their successful robotic program and working together to advance technological progress, scientific discovery, and clinical care,” said David Fischel, Stereotaxis Chairman and CEO.

In August, Stereotaxis reported a second-quarter loss of 5 cents per share, better than analysts’ estimate of a 7-cent loss, and narrower than the 7-cent loss a year earlier. The quarterly revenue rose 95% from a year ago to $8.8 million, beating Wall Street expectations of $7.8 million.

Price Action: STXS shares were trading higher by 2.35% to $2.876 premarket at last check Monday.

Photo by Chinnapong via Shutterstock

