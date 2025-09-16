EXCLUSIVE: Scienture Secures PBM-Led Rebate Agreement To Position Hypertension Drug For Rapid Adoption In US Market

Scienture Holdings, Inc. SCNX on Tuesday announced that it has formalized a commercial Pharmacy Benefit Manager (PBM) led Group Purchasing Organization (GPO) rebate agreement, advancing the process of securing formulary access with health plans covering more than 100 million lives for Arbli (losartan potassium) Oral Suspension, 10 mg/mL.

Additional discussions are underway to expand both commercial and government coverage for the product.

Arbli is FDA-approved for the treatment of hypertension in patients greater than six years old, for reducing the risk of stroke in patients with hypertension and left ventricular hypertrophy, and for treating diabetic nephropathy in certain patients with type 2 diabetes.

Arbli is the first and only FDA-approved, ready-to-use oral liquid losartan available in the U.S.

Arbli is the first and only liquid formulation of losartan on the market that does not require compounding and has reduced dosing volume and long-term shelf life at room temperature storage. ArbliTM has two issued patents from the USPTO, which are also listed in the FDA Orangebook.

According to IQVIA data (MAT June 2025), the U.S. losartan market represents approximately $256 million in annual sales and a prescription volume of 71 million (TRx), with all currently marketed products available only in oral solid form.

In August, Scienture announced a registered direct offering of 3.225 million shares at $1.20 per share, with gross proceeds of approximately $3.9 million.

Price Action: At the last check on Tuesday, SCNX stock was down 4.01% at $0.94 during the premarket session.

