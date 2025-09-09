Amgen Rocatinlimab's Data Shows Potential As Long-Term Therapy For Atopic Dermatitis

Amgen Inc. AMGN and Kyowa Kirin released preliminary topline results from the ASCEND study evaluating rocatinlimab in adults and adolescents with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (AD) on Tuesday.

The ongoing ASCEND study, which includes approximately 2,600 patients, is designed to evaluate the long-term safety and efficacy of rocatinlimab (150 mg and 300 mg) administered every four or eight weeks in individuals who completed a previous ROCKET program trial (IGNITE, HORIZON, SHUTTLE, ASTRO, ORBIT, or VOYAGER).

The analysis focused on adults who completed the first 24 weeks of therapy in a previous ROCKET trial and continued in ASCEND for an additional 32 weeks.

Across the Phase 3 ROCKET program, including ASCEND, the incidence of gastrointestinal ulceration events with rocatinlimab to date is less than 1 per 100 patient-years.

The ASCEND study is ongoing and continues to evaluate the long-term safety and efficacy of rocatinlimab up to 104 weeks in adult and adolescent patients with moderate to severe AD.

The secondary endpoints of the study were evaluated in adults who achieved a clinical response (EASI 75 or vIGA-AD 0/1 without rescue use at week 24) in either the HORIZON or IGNITE trials and were re-randomized in the ASCEND study.

The majority of patients in this sub-population, who continued receiving rocatinlimab monotherapy either with Q4W or Q8W dosing, reported continued therapeutic benefit at one year of treatment across measures of improvement in skin clearance, itch, disease extent, and severity.

Amgen and Kyowa Kirin plan to share full results at an upcoming congress or in a peer-reviewed publication.

Price Action: AMGN stock is up 0.30% at $281.04 at the last check on Tuesday.

