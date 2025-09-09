Sight Sciences Inc. SGHT on Tuesday announced that UnitedHealthcare has updated its Glaucoma Surgical Treatments policy to cover goniotomy, trabeculotomy, canaloplasty (ab interno), and combined canaloplasty (ab interno) and trabeculotomy procedures for adults, when deemed medically necessary for treating mild to moderate open-angle glaucoma (OAG) and cataract in adults currently being treated with ocular hypotensive medication.

The OMNI Surgical System (OMNI) is FDA-cleared and indicated for canaloplasty followed by trabeculotomy to reduce intraocular pressure (IOP) in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma.

The procedure can be performed before, in combination with, or after cataract surgery.

The coverage policy, effective October 1, 2025, applies to UHC’s commercial and individual exchange benefit plans.

UnitedHealthcare (UHC) is UnitedHealth Group Inc.’s UNH insurance unit, with over 50 million total covered lives.

The commercial and individual exchange benefits plans currently cover approximately 30 million of the over 50 million total covered lives under UHC.

“We are pleased that UHC’s clinical review resulted in expanded coverage for implant-free, minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) procedures, including OMNI, which is an important part of the glaucoma treatment paradigm,” said Paul Badawi, Co-Founder and CEO of Sight Sciences.

The policy decision comes as Sight Sciences continues to strengthen its financial outlook. The company reported a second-quarter loss of 23 cents, beating the consensus of a 29-cent loss per share. Sales reached $19.56 million, beating the consensus of $18.18 million.

Sight Sciences raised fiscal 2025 sales guidance from $70 million-$75 million to $72 million-$76 million versus the consensus of $72.43 million.

Price Action: SGHT stock is trading lower by 1.49% to $3.635 at last check Tuesday.

