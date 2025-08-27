DOGE Put Social Security Data Of 300 Million Americans At Risk, Alleges Whistleblower — Says Trump Admin Agency Had 'Excessive Access'

The Department of Government Efficiency placed the personal data of millions of Americans, including Social Security numbers, on a vulnerable cloud server in June, according to a new whistleblower complaint by the Social Security Administration's chief data officer, Charles Borges.

Whistleblower Alleges Massive Legal Violations With DOGE Access To Information

The filing says the copy of the agency’s database "apparently lacks any security oversight from SSA," putting more than 300 million people at risk if bad actors gain access.

In the complaint, which was first reported by The New York Times, Borges alleges DOGE's actions "constitute violations of laws, rules, and regulations, abuse of authority, gross mismanagement and creation of a substantial and specific threat to public health and safety." He says the duplicate dataset was pulled from SSA's Numident file, which contains sensitive details such as names, phone numbers, addresses, birth dates and parents' identifiers.

Accusations Call Out Improper Database Access And Oversight

Borges also says SSA Chief Information Officer Aram Moghaddassi, a DOGE-affiliated official installed this summer, approved creating the copy in a way that circumvented normal oversight and that agency officials granted DOGE staff "improper and excessive access" to multiple databases in March.

The Government Accountability Project wrote on behalf of Borges in the complaint that the cloud space functioned as a "live copy of the entire country's Social Security information".

Filing Arrives After Months Of Legal Back-And-Forth

The dispute follows months of legal wrangling. In June, the Supreme Court allowed DOGE to review SSA records as part of its push to root out fraud and modernize systems, after unions and advocacy groups sued to block access. Elon Musk, who helped launch DOGE, has frequently raised fraud concerns, pointing to records of "impossibly old" Americans in government files.

SSA said Tuesday it takes whistleblower complaints seriously and that the referenced data resides in a long-standing, internet-walled environment overseen by career officials. "We are not aware of any compromise … and remain dedicated to protecting sensitive personal data," Social Security Administration spokesperson Nick Perrine said in a statement shared with NBC News. There is no evidence to date of an actual breach.

Senate Democrats in June proposed auditing DOGE's SSA access after the Court's ruling and critics have questioned DOGE's fraud claims and operational impacts at SSA.

