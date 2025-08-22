What's Going With Dialysis Firm DaVita Stock On Friday?

The U.S. health department's website reported that a ransomware attack between March and April against dialysis provider DaVita Inc. DVA exposed the personal data of 2.7 million people.

On Thursday, the Department of Health’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) updated its breach portal, confirming that DaVita reported that 2,689,826 people had their data stolen in the incident.

In April, DaVita said it experienced a cyber incident resulting in unauthorized access to certain network servers.

Reuters noted that in April the company said it would continue to provide patient care as it took measures to restore certain functions, but it could not “estimate the duration or extent of the disruption.”

DaVita confirmed that the cyberattack provided unauthorized access to its laboratory database, which contained sensitive information about some current and former patients.

The threat actors stole personal (e.g., name, address, date of birth, and social security number), health insurance-related, and health (e.g., condition, treatment information, and dialysis lab test results) information.

DaVita reported second-quarter earnings of $2.95 per share, beating the consensus of $2.79, with sales of $3.38 billion, beating the consensus of $3.36 billion.

The company said cybersecurity incident-related charges were around $13.5 million during the second quarter of 2025, including $12.5 million to remediate the incident and restore systems and $1 million attributed to higher patient care expenses.

In an SEC filing on Wednesday, the DaVita board increased its share repurchase program by $2 billion in additional repurchasing authority.

Stock Prediction For DVA For 2025

Equity research can be a valuable source of information for learning about a company's fundamentals. Analysts create financial models based on a company’s fundamentals and expected future earnings to determine a price target and recommendation for the stock.

Shares of DaVita have an average 1-year price target of $160, representing an expected upside of 13.52%.

Because of differences in assumptions, analysts can arrive at very different price targets and recommendations. No analysts have bearish recommendations on DaVita, while no analysts have bullish ratings. The street high price target from Barclays is $160, while the street low from Barclays is $160.

DVA Price Action: DaVita shares were up 2.05% at $140.40 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

