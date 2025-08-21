Why Is Nano-Cap Aptorum Stock Rallying On Thursday?

Aptorum Group Limited APM stock is trading higher on Thursday, with a robust session volume of 168.16 million compared to the average volume of 3.25 million, as per data from Benzinga Pro.

Its merger partner, DiamiR Biosciences Corp., received a Clinical Laboratory Evaluation Program (CLEP) Test Approval for its APOE Genotyping test from the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH).

This milestone allows DiamiR to offer its validated APOE Genotyping molecular testing in a variety of biological samples, such as blood, buccal swab, saliva, and tissue, through its Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) certified, College of American Pathologists (CAP) accredited clinical laboratory by licensed healthcare providers in New York State and nationwide.

“This milestone expands access to an important tool that can help inform risk assessment, clinical trial enrollment, and personalized care strategies for individuals at risk of cognitive decline,” said Alidad Mireskandari, CEO of DiamiR Biosciences.

Earlier in August, Aptorum received formal written notification from Nasdaq confirming that the company has regained compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement.

In July, Aptorum and DiamiR Biosciences agreed to an all-stock merger transaction. DiamiR Biosciences will retain its name and become a wholly owned subsidiary of Aptorum Group upon completion of the merger.

The combined company expects to remain listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market following the merger’s closing.

The proposed merger is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Price Action: APM stock is up 148.08% at $3.15 at the last check on Thursday.

