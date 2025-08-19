Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. WBA shares edged slightly higher on Tuesday.

The firm’s specialty pharmacy arm announced a significant expansion of its drug distribution network.

The company revealed that Walgreens Specialty Pharmacy has broadened its limited distribution drug (LDD) portfolio to cover 265 therapies, strengthening its role as one of the most extensive specialty pharmacy networks in the U.S.

LDDs are highly regulated medicines distributed through selected specialty pharmacies, often involving complex regimens, high costs, or special handling requirements.

Unlike pharmacies linked to pharmacy benefit managers, Walgreens Specialty Pharmacy operates independently, which allows it to work flexibly with insurers, pharmaceutical manufacturers, healthcare providers, and other partners.

This structure makes it possible to expand its collaborations without being restricted by direct PBM ties.

“As the limited distribution drug network continues to grow, our specialty pharmacy teams across the country are equipped to support manufacturers in getting their medications to patients who need it most,” said Tracey James, RPh, chief operating officer of Walgreens Specialty Pharmacy. She emphasized that independence helps the company engage broadly across the healthcare system.

Specialty medicine has become one of the fastest-growing healthcare sectors, with roughly three-quarters of newly developed drugs falling into this category.

To address these challenges, Walgreens employs a nationwide team of pharmacists, nurses, patient advocates, and insurance experts dedicated to supporting patients with unique conditions and complex treatment needs.

Among the therapies added in 2025 are Yeztugo (lenacapavir) from Gilead Sciences, Inc. GILD, which is the first FDA-approved twice-yearly preventive treatment for HIV; Nemluvio (nemolizumab) from Galderma GALDY, targeting moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis and prurigo nodularis; and Imkeldi (imatinib) from Shorla Oncology, a therapy for certain blood cancers and related diseases.

According to Benzinga Pro, WBA stock has gained over 10% in the past year. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF RSPS.

Price Action: WBA stock is trading higher by 0.21% to $12.03 at last check Tuesday.

