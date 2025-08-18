Novo Nordisk A/S NVO may have found a timely catalyst. From the lows of its 52-week trading range, the Danish drugmaker is showing signs that a bullish comeback might be on the horizon—driven by both regulatory approval momentum and technically solid market signals.

The firm’s shares popped after the FDA granted accelerated approval for its Wegovy drug to treat adults with moderate to advanced liver fibrosis. Trading near 52-week lows, the Copenhagen-based pharma giant now finds itself in a prime position for a potential rebound. Investors are taking notice of both the regulatory win and favorable technical signals.

Wegovy Win Provides Fresh Growth Catalyst

The FDA nod marks a bright spot amid slowing sales of Novo's GLP-1 treatments. The company has faced sluggish adoption of its branded therapies, partly due to competition from compounded alternatives.

Still, Wegovy's new indication offers a strategic growth lever, signaling that the GLP-1 story isn't over yet.

While Novo recently lowered its 2025 sales growth forecast to 8-14% from 13-21%, the approval could help stabilize sentiment and reignite momentum.

Technicals Suggest Bullish Upside

Beyond the headlines, the charts are telling a positive story. NVO is trading above its five, 20 and 50-day exponential moving averages, reflecting strong buying pressure and a trend considered "strongly bullish." The stock has broken above its eight-day simple moving average (SMA) and is on track to break above the 50-day SMA as well.

The MACD (moving average convergence/divergence) indicator reading of a negative 4.00 signals caution, while the RSI (relative strength index) at 44.88 suggests room for further upside before overbought conditions kick in. For technical traders, this combination of regulatory news and momentum indicators sets the stage for a potential rebound from near-yearly lows.

If Novo can leverage this FDA win to push GLP-1 adoption and expand into liver disease treatment, the stock could see renewed interest from both growth-oriented and momentum-focused investors.

