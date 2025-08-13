On Wednesday, Oracle Corporation ORCL unveiled a modern Electronic Health Record (EHR) system for ambulatory providers in the U.S., aiming to simplify clinical workflows and enhance patient care with artificial intelligence-driven tools.

By embedding AI directly into clinical workflows, the platform offers quick access to critical information, minimizes context switching, and automates tasks such as documentation and coding.

The new Oracle Health EHR uses a voice-first design that allows clinicians to request information such as lab results or medication lists through simple voice commands, reducing the need for excessive screen navigation.

Developed in collaboration with frontline providers, the system focuses on reducing administrative tasks so physicians can spend more time with patients.

Oracle also plans to expand the platform’s capabilities with a full suite of acute care functions in 2026, supporting a broader range of healthcare settings.

Built on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, the EHR leverages AI to organize patient data, uncover insights, and support decision-making during care delivery.

The system’s AI agents have been trained on clinical concepts such as conditions, lab results, and treatment pathways, enabling them to understand the meaning behind medical terms rather than simply processing text.

This allows physicians to receive more accurate and contextually relevant recommendations, including matching medications to appropriate conditions to improve treatment accuracy and reduce risks.

In addition to advanced clinical intelligence, Oracle Health EHR incorporates an intuitive, consumer-grade interface designed to reduce the cognitive load on clinicians.

“While our competitors seem content with bolting features onto antiquated technology, we took on the enormous and highly complex challenge of creating an entirely new EHR, built in the cloud for the Agentic AI era,” Seema Verma, executive vice president and general manager at Oracle Health and Life Sciences, said in a press release.

The update comes when Politico reported that Epic is expected to announce new technology this month that automatically transcribes doctors’ notes during patient visits. Epic manages electronic health records for nearly half of U.S. hospitals.

Citing KLAS Research, Politico noted that Epic had 42.3%of the U.S. hospital market. At roughly 46 years old, the company continues to gain market share. One of Epic’s advantages is that it offers many free tools.

Price Action: At last check Wednesday, ORCL shares were trading lower by 2.18% to $248.33.

