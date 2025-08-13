Vor Bio Rallies On Strong Data For Autoimmune Drug Candidate

Vor Bio VOR stock is trading higher on Wednesday with a session volume of 10.83 million compared to the average volume of 17.99 million, as per data from Benzinga Pro.

The clinical-stage biotechnology focused on autoimmune diseases announced that its collaborator, RemeGen Co. Ltd, achieved the primary endpoint in a Phase 3 clinical study in China evaluating telitacicept in adults with primary Sjögren’s disease.

The Phase 3 study in China achieved the primary endpoint of improving disease activity measured by a reduction in EULAR Sjögren’s syndrome disease activity index (ESSDAI), a comprehensive 12-domain index measuring systemic disease activity severity against placebo.

Telitacicept demonstrated a favorable safety profile.

RemeGen announced that it plans to submit a Biologics License Application (BLA) to the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in China for primary Sjögren’s disease, which will become telitacicept’s fourth approved indication in China.

On Monday, Novartis AG NVS released topline data from two Phase 3 trials, NEPTUNUS-1 and NEPTUNUS-2, evaluating ianalumab (VAY736) in adults with active Sjögren's disease.

Both trials met the primary endpoint of demonstrating statistically significant improvements in disease activity.

The NEPTUNUS pivotal trials achieved the primary endpoint of improving disease activity measured by reducing EULAR Sjögren's syndrome disease activity index (ESSDAI), a multi-dimensional disease activity measurement compared to placebo.

In March this year, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Fast Track designation to Johnson & Johnson's JNJ investigational nipocalimab for moderate-to-severe Sjögren's disease.

The study achieved the primary endpoint in the 15 mg/kg Q2W nipocalimab group. It shows a greater than 70% relative average improvement in systemic disease activity at week 24. Compare that to placebo and IgG reductions of more than 77%.

Price Action: VOR stock is up 29.52% at $2.15 during the premarket session at the last check on Wednesday.

