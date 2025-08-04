Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), discussed the impending changes to the Medicaid system and the escalating drug costs.

Dr. Oz Defends Medicaid Reforms, Highlights $200 Billion Boost

Dr. Oz appeared on “Face The Nation” on CBS News on Sunday to discuss the upcoming changes to the Medicaid system as part of the Big, Beautiful Bill Act. The bill, which is a part of the Trump administration’s policy, is set to bring significant changes to the Medicaid system.

When asked about the potential impact of these changes on Medicaid, Dr. Oz clarified that the administration is actually increasing the Medicaid budget by $200 billion. He stressed the need for a fair return on this investment, ensuring that Medicaid patients do not face unaffordable drug prices.

“…we’re going to invest in Medicaid as is required, but we want an appropriate return on that investment, ” stated Dr. Oz.

Dr. Oz addressed the issue of drug costs, which have been a growing concern. “One thing that Medicaid patients should not face are drug prices they can’t afford,” he added. He explained that the President’s decision to impose tariffs on drug-producing countries like India and the EU is a step towards preventing drug manufacturers from passing on the increased costs to Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries. Dr. Oz emphasized the need for a fair pricing system that benefits the American public and the global community.

Dr. Oz also touched on the administration’s plans to allocate 7% of Medicaid funds to rural hospitals, with an additional $50 billion being invested in workforce development and technology to improve healthcare delivery in these areas.

Trump Targets Drug Prices, Reshapes Medicaid Rules

The Trump administration has been taking significant steps to address the issue of rising drug prices. Earlier in the year, President Trump issued a 60-day ultimatum to 17 major pharmaceutical companies, demanding that they lower drug prices in the U.S. or face severe consequences. This move was part of the administration’s efforts to make healthcare more affordable for Americans.

The changes to the Medicaid system, as outlined in the Big, Beautiful Bill, are expected to have a significant impact on healthcare in the U.S. The bill, which includes cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and other social welfare programs, has been a topic of debate, with critics expressing concerns about its potential impact on vulnerable populations.

