Why Is Silexion Therapeutics Stock Trading Higher On Thursday?

Silexion Therapeutics Corp. SLXN released new preclinical data on Thursday, revealing inhibition rates of up to 97% in pancreatic cancer cells and almost 90% in colorectal cancer cells.

These findings include the company's first evidence of efficacy against the clinically significant KRAS Q61H mutation in human cancer cells.

Key Findings

SIL204 demonstrated dose-dependent inhibition of up to 94% in pancreatic cancer cells harboring KRAS G12D mutations at nanomolar concentrations.

SIL204 showed comparable efficacy of approximately 97% inhibition in pancreatic cancer cells with KRAS Q61H mutations, a variant not previously reported in the company's studies.

SIL204 produced an inhibition rate of nearly 90% in colorectal cancer cells with KRAS G12D mutations, extending previous evidence of its effectiveness beyond pancreatic cancer

The announcement comes just days after Silexion reported significant efficacy of SIL204 in lung cancer cell lines, validating the company's innovative lipid-conjugated delivery system.

In July, Silexion shared new preclinical data demonstrating SIL204's significant efficacy in human lung cancer cell lines.

The study revealed significant dose-dependent inhibition in lung cancer cells harboring KRAS G12D mutations, with notable efficacy, highlighting SIL204's potential as a versatile therapeutic for lung cancer.

The results also support Silexion's lipid-conjugated delivery system for enhancing SIL204 drug entrance into tumor cells.

Silexion continues to prepare for the initiation of a Phase 2/3 clinical trial in Q2 2026 to investigate SIL204 for the treatment of KRAS-driven solid tumor cancers, leveraging both intratumoral and systemic delivery approaches as part of the company's dual-route administration strategy.

Price Action: SLXN stock is up 30.10% at $14.72 at the last check on Thursday.

