Celsius Energy Drink Cans Mislabeled With Vodka Triggers Recall And FDA Warning: What's Going On?

An unspecified number of cans labeled as Celsius Holdings Inc. CELH energy drinks were accidentally filled with High Noon vodka seltzer before reaching stores, prompting a recall posted to the Food and Drug Administration's website.

What Happened: The recall was initiated after High Noon discovered that a shared packaging supplier mistakenly shipped empty Celsius cans to High Noon

The recall targets two production lots of High Noon Beach Variety 12-packs (12 fl oz) that may contain cans mislabeled as "CELSIUS Astro Vibe Energy Drink, Sparkling Blue Razz Edition" with a silver lid instead of Celsius' usual black top.

High Noon shipped the lots July 21–23, 2025, to distributors in Florida, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Virginia and Wisconsin, and distributors sent them on to retailers in Florida, New York, Ohio, South Carolina, Virginia and Wisconsin.

The notice reports no illnesses or adverse events, and Benzinga has asked High Noon for further comment.

Why It Matters: The mix-up drew fast attention because Celsius is popular with fitness instructors, tech executives, all-night investment bankers and politicians such as House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), who keeps a stash in his office fridge, according to The Washington Post.

The FDA urges consumers to avoid drinking from the affected cans, discard the contents, and check the bottom codes, even if the Celsius can was not purchased inside a High Noon pack. The notice reiterates that consumers should verify that any "Celsius Astro Vibe" can does not carry the impacted bottom codes and should not consume it if it does. CVS says customers can return the implicated High Noon variety packs to its stores.

Price Action: Shares of Celsius Holdings fell by 1.9% to $46.54 on Wednesday and were down another 1.01% in after-hours trading at the time of publication.

