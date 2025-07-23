Short Seller Raises Questions Over Micro-Hospital Operator Nutex Health's Arbitration Windfall

Nutex Health Inc. NUTX, an once-obscure penny stock that has seen its share price skyrocket more than 20-fold, is now under scrutiny from short sellers who allege the company's sudden rise is linked to a questionable arbitration strategy enabled by a mysterious consultant.

Nutex Health is an American for-profit health care company and operator of health care facilities headquartered in Houston, Texas.

The company owns micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments (HOPDs). It owns and operates over 24 facilities in 11 states. The company also owns and operates provider networks such as Independent Physician Associations.

The sharp rise in valuation coincided with Nutex shifting most of its out-of-network billing disputes to the arbitration process outlined in the No Surprises Act (NSA), using a third-party vendor identified as HaloMD.

According to the short report from Blue Orca Capital, HaloMD secured unusually high reimbursement rates through arbitration, fueling a surge in Nutex's revenue per hospital visit and stock price.

HaloMD’s involvement remained opaque until three recent federal lawsuits accused the vendor of orchestrating a coordinated fraud scheme that allegedly siphoned millions from insurance companies on behalf of clients like Nutex.

While Nutex is not named in any of the lawsuits, the filings describe a fraud, theft and racketeering pattern tied to HaloMD's methods

The lawsuits claim that clients received arbitration awards as high as eight times the in-network rate for services.

Short sellers argue that these allegations could explain the sharp increase in Nutex's hospital revenue and that the company's current valuation may be built on shaky ground.

The report warns of potential future litigation directly targeting Nutex, especially if insurers begin to pursue clawbacks of previous arbitration payouts.

If lawsuits expand to include Nutex or if insurers act on suspicions of inflated reimbursements, the financial impact could be significant.

Even without direct legal action, short sellers argue that HaloMD’s arbitration strategy may no longer yield such favorable results as scrutiny intensifies.

According to the short thesis, the broader implication is that Nutex's dramatic rebound could reverse just as swiftly.

Without the financial boost from NSA arbitration payouts, the company may be unable to sustain its elevated revenue levels and stock valuation, potentially returning to its former penny stock status.

"Nutex will likely return to penny stock status once it can no longer use the NSA system to receive inflated reimbursements," the report said.

NUTX Price Action: Nutix stock is down 7.71% at $92.30 at publication Wednesday.

