Elevance Steps In As UnitedHealth Delays — Will It Set The Tone For Insurers?

Health insurer Elevance Health Inc. ELV is scheduled to release its second quarter 2025 financial results on July 17.

Analysts estimate adjusted earnings of $9.197 per share on sales of $48.24 billion, as per data from Benzinga Pro.

UnitedHealth Group Inc. UNH has been the first major health insurer to report quarterly earnings for several quarters. However, this quarter, the insurance giant will release its second quarter 2025 financial results on July 29.

As it’s the biggest player in the industry, Forbes writes that analysts and investors often use its results to gauge the sector’s overall health.

All eyes will be on the sector after Centene Corp’s CNC withdrawal of its 2025 GAAP and adjusted diluted EPS guidance, which stems from its initial review of 2025 industry data from Wakely, an independent actuarial firm.

While withdrawing its comprehensive EPS guidance, Centene has reaffirmed its fiscal year 2025 adjusted EPS to be greater than $7.25, aligning with the consensus of $7.23.

UnitedHealth suspended its 2025 outlook in May, citing that care activity continued to accelerate.

Earlier in July, managed healthcare service provider under the Medicaid and Medicare programs, Molina Healthcare, Inc. MOH, issued preliminary second-quarter results and lowered its full-year 2025 earnings outlook, citing rising medical costs across its Medicaid, Medicare, and state marketplace businesses.

The company expects Q2 adjusted earnings of approximately $5.50 per share—slightly below earlier forecasts—due to expected cost pressures that will persist into the second half of the year.

As a result, Molina cut its full-year 2025 adjusted EPS guidance to $21.50 -$22.50, down from at least $24.50 previously. The new forecast reflects a consolidated pre-tax margin just under 4%, at the low end of the company’s long-term target.

Forbes adds Centene’s announcement is just the latest in a series of updates from health insurers who, over the past two years, have had a hard time managing the costs of people enrolled in government-subsidized health plans.

Price Action: UNH stock is down 1.29% at $300.19 at the last check on Monday.

