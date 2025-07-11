Why Is Nano-Cap MiNK Therapeutics Stock Gaining Over 400% On Friday?

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. INKT stock is trading higher on Friday, with a session volume of 20.2 million compared to the average volume of 7.5 million as per data from Benzinga Pro.

The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing allogeneic, off-the-shelf invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies announced the publication of yet another landmark case in Nature’s Oncogene describing a complete and durable remission in a patient with metastatic, treatment-refractory testicular cancer, following treatment with agenT-797, MiNK’s allogeneic iNKT cell therapy.

What happened: The patient had progressed despite multiple lines of therapy and received a single infusion of agenT-797 in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company‘s BMY Opdivo (nivolumab).

The patient achieved a complete clinical, radiologic and biochemical remission, with no evidence of disease over two years later. Donor iNKT cells were detectable up to six months post-infusion; treatment was well-tolerated with no cytokine release syndrome (CRS) or graft-versus-host disease (GVHD).

These findings are part of a growing body of clinical evidence supporting the potential of agenT-797 in solid tumors.

At the 2025 inaugural AACR Immuno-Oncology meeting, MiNK presented data from its Phase 2 trial in 2L gastric cancer, demonstrating immune activation, increased tumor infiltration and early signals of tumor control in patients previously refractory to checkpoint inhibitors.

Several patients experienced extended survival beyond 12 months.

These clinical observations were further reinforced in a separate peer-reviewed case report published in Oncogene, which described a patient with metastatic gastric cancer who achieved a 42% tumor reduction and more than nine months of progression-free survival following a single infusion of agenT-797 in combination with nivolumab.

The ongoing Phase 2 trial in gastric cancer is actively enrolling, and additional readouts are expected in the upcoming months.

Price Action: INKT stock is up 471.3% to $44.16 as of the last check on Friday.

