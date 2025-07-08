RITZ Cheese Crackers May Contain Peanut Butter, Mondelez Issues Allergy Alert

Mondelez International Inc.’s MDLZ share price dipped Tuesday following a voluntary recall by its subsidiary, Mondelez Global LLC.

The recall targets several sizes of RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches due to a potential allergen mislabeling issue involving peanut ingredients.

The company issued the recall after identifying a packaging error that could mislead consumers with peanut allergies.

Also Read: Mondelez Stock Downgrade As Snack Demand, Cocoa Volatility Cloud Growth

The recall affects specific 8-pack, 20-pack, and 40-pack cartons of RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches, as well as the 20-pack RITZ Filled Cracker Sandwich Variety Pack.

Inside these cartons, some individual packs labeled as cheese may actually contain peanut butter, potentially putting consumers with peanut allergies at risk of serious health reactions.

According to the company, the mislabeling resulted from a supplier’s defect in the packaging film used for individual wrappers.

Though all outer cartons are correctly labeled and carry a peanut allergen warning, the discrepancy with the inner packaging prompted the recall. Mondelez stated that corrective measures are already underway to avoid a recurrence.

Mondelez confirmed there had been no reported cases of injury or allergic reaction associated with the affected products.

The recall is being carried out in coordination with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as a precautionary measure to protect consumer safety.

Consumers who have purchased the listed cartons and have a peanut allergy are advised to discard the products.

Price Action: MDLZ shares are trading lower by 1.17% to $68.03 at last check Tuesday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock