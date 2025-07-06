Sam Altman's Endorsement Skyrockets Crib Sales, Cradlewise CEO Reveals

Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, has been credited with a significant sales boost for crib manufacturer Cradlewise, following his endorsement of the product.

What Happened: Altman, who became a father in February, shared his parenting supplies recommendations in an April 13 post, which included a shout-out to Cradlewise. “Definitely I recommend a Cradlewise crib,” he stated.

Following Altman’s endorsement, Cradlewise experienced a surge in organic site traffic by over 30% and a notable increase in daily sales, Cradlewise’s co-founder and CEO, Radhika Patil, told Insider.

Google Trends data revealed that searches for Cradlewise peaked on the day of Altman’s post. The company has since featured Altman’s endorsement on its official website.

Also Read: Sam Altman Warns Users Not To Blindly Trust ChatGPT Despite Its Rising Fame, Says ‘AI Hallucinates, It Should Be The Tech That You Don’t Trust That Much’

The Cradlewise crib, retailing at $1,999, is known for its unique features such as a built-in baby monitor, sound machine, and the ability to convert from a bassinet into a crib.

“Sam Altman’s mention of Cradlewise was a surreal and humbling moment for our team,” Patil said.

Why It Matters: The power of celebrity endorsements is well-documented, and Altman’s influence in the tech industry is significant.

His endorsement not only increased sales but also boosted the brand’s visibility, as evidenced by the spike in Google Trends.

This incident highlights the potential impact of influential figures on consumer behavior and the success of a product in the market.

Read Next

OpenAI’s Sam Altman Reaches Out to Elon Musk Amid Ongoing Social Media Spat: ‘Let’s Be Friends’

Image: Shutterstock