May 30, 2025 2:57 PM 2 min read

Why Is Contact Lens Maker Cooper Companies Stock Trading Lower On Friday?

by Vandana Singh Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Cooper Companies COO reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of 96 cents per share on Thursday, up 14% year over year, beating the consensus of 93 cents.

The medical device company reported sales of $1.00 billion, beating the consensus of $995.35 million.

Sales were up 6% from last year’s second quarter, 7% in constant currency, 7% organically.

  • The CooperVision segment, focused on contact lenses, reported sales of $669.6 million, up 5% from last year’s second quarter, 7% in constant currency and 7% organically.
  • CooperSurgical, focused on fertility and women’s healthcare, reported revenue of $332.7 million, up 8% from last year’s second quarter, 9% in constant currency and 7% organically.

Also Read: Alcon Secures First FDA Approval Since Novartis Spin-Off In 2019

The gross margin is 68% compared with 67% in last year’s second quarter, driven by efficiency gains and mix. On a non-GAAP basis, the gross margin was 68%, up from 67% last year.

Operating margin of 18% compared with 17% in last year’s second quarter, driven by stronger gross margins and targeted expense leverage. On a non-GAAP basis, the operating margin was 25%, up from 24% last year.

Guidance: Cooper Companies revised its fiscal 2025 revenue guidance from $4.08 billion-$4.16 billion to $4.11 billion-$4.15 billion versus a consensus of $4.12 billion.

  • The company expects 2025 organic growth of 5%-6%, down from 6%-8%.
  • CooperVision revenue of $2.76 billion-$2.79 billion (organic growth of 6% to 7%), compared to prior guidance of $2.73 billion-$2.79 billion (organic growth of 6.5% to 8.5%).
  • CooperSurgical revenue of $1.35 billion-$1.36 billion (organic growth of 3.5% to 4.5%) compared to prior guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.37 billion (organic growth of 4% to 6%).

Cooper Companies revised its fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings from $3.94-$4.02 to $4.05-$4.11, compared to the consensus of $3.99.

Analyst Reaction:

  • William Blair writes, “In short, while the market outlook commentary is disappointing and raises some new questions, we believe the company has sufficient tailwinds to drive continued earnings outperformance.”
    • Analyst Margaret Kaczor Andrew writes that despite the in-line quarter, management lowered market growth expectations by 100 basis points at the midpoint, which is now closer to historical pre-COVID growth levels. The change is due to softer channel inventory dynamics and industry-wide changes in overall purchasing patterns.
    • William Blair maintains an Outperform rating.
  • Wells Fargo maintains Cooper Companies with an Overweight, lowering the price target from $118 to $93.
  • JP Morgan downgrades Cooper Companies from Overweight to Neutral and lowers the price target from $110 to $76.

Price Action: COO stock was down 14.3% at $68.50 at the last check on Friday.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock

COO Logo
COOThe Cooper Companies Inc
$69.02-13.7%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
25.89
Growth
71.46
Quality
63.91
Value
51.46
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved